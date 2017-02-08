The 57-year-old singer had a serious stroke in 2013 and flatlined three times in hospital, with doctors close to removing him from life support.

While he made a miraculous recovery against the odds, and last fall (16) took to the stage to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with a rendition of Amazing Grace, Travis admits he still isn't feeling himself.

Asked by The Tennessean whether he is currently happy, he replied: "Well ... no. Damaged."

Travis is still working hard on regaining his conversation skills, but his wife Mary is confident the star can still perform at a tribute concert dedicated to him on Wednesday night (08Feb17) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Garth Brooks and Chris Young are among the artists set to sing on the night.

"There is a perfectionist in him that knows he's not singing exactly like he used to that keeps him from enjoying it like I wish he would," Mary explained. "I know the world, when they hear him, they can tell it's Randy Travis, and the more he does it, the better it's going to get."

Speaking about Travis' accomplishments, including his multi-platinum-selling debut record Storms of Life back in 1986 and seven Grammy Award wins, Brooks praised the musician for successfully bringing country music to the masses.