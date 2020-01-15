Randy Newman has cancelled his Australia and New Zealand tour as he recovers from hip surgery.

The 'You've Got A Friend In Me' singer was due to kick off his run Down Under on February 2 at the Hamer Hall in Melbourne, but he's had to pull the live dates because his recovery is taking longer than expected.

In a statement, he said: ''I couldn't be more sorry, I really couldn't. I wanted very much to perform in Australia and New Zealand. I promise I'll make it up to you.

''I am especially sorry not to be there in person to express my support for, and love of, Australia during this time of crisis.''

The legendary singer-songwriter and composer had recently hinted there was a chance the shows wouldn't go ahead as planned as he admitted he was struggling to play the piano.

Randy, 76, explained: ''It may not happen. I had a hip operation, and I thought I was going to get better, but I'm not.

''And I'm losing feeling in three fingers on my left hand. Not that I ever had a great left hand in the first place, but it's hard to play.''

Frontier Touring - producer of the veteran's axed Australasian stint - has confirmed ticket holders will be able to get a full refund for 'An Evening with Randy Newman' following the disappointing news.

Fans have been understanding of the situation, with many responding to an Instagram post confirming the cancelled tour with messages of support.

One follower wrote: ''Glad you're doing what you need to do to heal more quickly.''

Another added: ''Take your time Randy!''