Randy Jackson will be divorced next month.

The 'American Idol' star and his estranged wife Erika - who first filed papers about their intention to divorce four years ago - will see their marriage officially come to an end on February 7, after a judge signed the dissolution of their marriage last month, TMZ reports.

The 62-year-old television personality finally responded to his wife's divorce filing in August last year and though he has offered to be her spousal support, he requested they each pay their own legal fees. It is not known whether these requests were awarded.

Erika filed for divorce in September 2014 after 18 years of marriage to Randy. The petition was filed at the Los Angeles Central District Court and she cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for the split.

At the time, their son Jordan was a minor and so Erika had requested full physical custody and joint legal custody of him. However, now Jordan - and his sister Zoe - are adults now, there is no need for any custody arrangements.

And there is no doubt that Randy will likely be leaning on his sister Janet following his divorce as Janet was grateful for his support when she split from Wissam Al Mana.

An insider said: ''As the babies of the family, they [Janet and Randy] have an unbreakable bond. She trusts him more than anyone ... They [Janet and her ex Wissam] are amicable. Janet hates mess just like Michael [Jackson] did and would have preferred to keep the split as quiet as possible ... She couldn't stay in the marriage.''