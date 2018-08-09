Randy Jackson has finally responded to his wife's divorce filing - almost four years later.

The former 'American Idol' judge has cited irreconcilable differences in his response to documents filed be estranged spouse Erika in September 2014 and though he's offered to be her spousal support, he requested they each pay their own legal fees, according to paperwork obtained by The Blast.

When Erika filed for divorce, their son Jordan was a minor, meaning they would have had to decide on custody but as he is now 21 years old, that is no longer an issue.

The former ballet dancer had originally requested full physical and joint legal custody of Jordan, and also sought to have Randy pay her legal fees, as well as spousal support.

The former couple - who also have daughter Zoe, 23, together - married in 1995 after meeting on the set of a music video.

Randy - who also has daughter Taylor from his first marriage to Elizabeth Jackson, which ended in 1990 - was one of the original judges on 'American Idol' until 2002 and sat on the frequently-changing panel until season 12. For the 13th season, he replaced Jimmy Iovine as the in-house mentor on the show but departed for good in November 2014.

He was also a producer on short-lived reality show 'America's Best Dance Crew'.