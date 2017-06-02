'American Idol' producers wanted Randy Jackson to take Ryan Seacrest's job.

The reality TV show is being rebooted by ABC, with Katy Perry confirmed to appear on the judging panel, but original judge Randy, 60, revealed they wanted him to join the show as host.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''They wanted me to take Ryan Seacrest's job, because they said 'Look man, look, you got it. You know how to do it, dog'. I would only host with Ryan. He's my friend. You know let's see - Kelly and Ryan [on Live with Kelly and Ryan!] , Ryan and Randy. Oh man. It's gonna work man. I feel it!

''Listen, it's a great show. I think it's still the best of its kind ever, so I'm really happy, you know what I mean? It's a great, great show. I'm sure it's gonna be fun.''

While Randy believes producers should attempt to get Simon Cowell back on the panel, he had nothing but praise for Katy.

He said: ''Katy's great. Love her. She guest-judged with us one season, me and Simon. Love her, I'm a fan. She's dope. She's talented.''

Meanwhile, Paula Abdul recently insisted she doesn't want to return as a judge on 'American Idol' because she thinks they need to start with an all-new line-up.

She said: ''I'm excited for the reboot. I think the ABC network is a wonderful network for it as well. I had an incredible time on that show and blessed to be part of it from the beginning, but I think they need to do a whole reboot.''

And Simon has also said he wasn't interested in coming back.

He said: ''I was asked to do it, and the answer is no. I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy, Ryan and Paula. You can't re-create that.''