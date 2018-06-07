Rami Malek is to star in a new FBI thriller.

The 37-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming movie by director Sam Esmail - the creator of 'Mr. Robot' - who has been hired by Universal Pictures to adapt Tamer Elnoury and Kevin Maurer's book 'American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent' for the big screen.

Elnoury is a real-life long-time undercover American federal agent, who joined an elite counter-terrorism unit after the September 11 attack on The Twin Towers, and his tome documents his experience of infiltrating and bringing down a terror cell in North America before they can commit an atrocity on the public.

A screenwriter is still yet to be found to adapt the book, but Esmail and Chad Hamilton have been confirmed as producers for Esmail Corp. and Anonymous Content, respectively, as well as Malek.

Malek will next be seen in Michael Noer's biographical drama 'Papillon' and then as the late great Freddie Mercury in the eagerly anticipated Queen story 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

He is also part of the voice cast for new 'Doctor Dolittle' film 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', in which he will bring gorilla Chee-Chee to life alongside Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character who can talk to animals. The movie is based on British author Hugh Lofting's literary creation which he imagined as he fought in the trenches during World War I.