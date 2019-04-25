Rami Malek will star as the villain in Bond 25, as he vows to ''make sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride''.
Rami Malek will star as the villain in Bond 25.
The 37-year-old actor has been confirmed to be joining the cast of the upcoming 25th instalment of the popular spy franchise, and has let slip he will be ''making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride'' as he confirmed he would be taking on the role of the movie's mysterious villain.
In a video aired during the Bond 25 Live Reveal - which was hosted on social media on Thursday (25.04.19) - Rami said: ''Hi everyone, this is Rami Malek and I'm not jealous one bit that you're all in the absolutely stunning setting of IAN FLEMING's iconic Caribbean home Goldeneye, on the island of Jamaica. No, not at all. I'm stuck here in New York in production, but I am very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew so very soon. I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing. I can't wait to see you all soon. Cheers!''
As of the time of writing, it's not known who Rami's character will be beyond his villainous intent, but he's set for a spectacular clash with the titular suave spy, who will be played by Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as 007.
During the live reveal, other cast members confirmed for the movie included Ana De Armas - who recently starred in 'Blade Runner' - would be taking on the role of a Bond girl, while other newcomers included Lashanna Lynch, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah.
Returning cast include Dr Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw, who plays Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Tanner, who is played by Rory Kinnear, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.
Bond 25, which is yet to have an official title, will be released in April 2020.
