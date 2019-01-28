Rami Malek was ''taken aback'' to win the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor admitted it felt ''extraordinary'' to have scooped the honour ahead of his fellow nominees, Christian Bale ('Vice'), Bradley Cooper ('A Star is Born'), Viggo Mortensen ('Green Book') and John David Washington ('BlacKkKlansman').

Accepting the accolade on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, he said: ''Wow - this just seems extraordinary to me when I look at the actors I'm nominated with, truly.

''I never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men and I'm so proud to be one of your peers and to celebrate my peers tonight and be celebrated by them.

''It's an honour and I'm taken aback by it.''

Rami went on to thank the producers and the rest of the cast on the movie, before once again dedicating his win to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who he portrays in the biopic.

He said: ''I have to thank SAG-AFTRA and wouldn't be here without having that, my producers Graham King and Dennis O'Sullivan, Fox, New Regency and this ensemble that is so extraordinary to me, that carried me through every moment on this film, thank you.

''I have anecdotes about what it is to be an actor and delivering pizzas and stuff like that, but I'll spare you it.

''I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury. I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life; being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire.

''And I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is for him.''