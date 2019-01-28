Rami Malek was stunned to beat Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Viggo Mortensen and John David Washington to the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture.
Rami Malek was ''taken aback'' to win the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture.
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor admitted it felt ''extraordinary'' to have scooped the honour ahead of his fellow nominees, Christian Bale ('Vice'), Bradley Cooper ('A Star is Born'), Viggo Mortensen ('Green Book') and John David Washington ('BlacKkKlansman').
Accepting the accolade on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, he said: ''Wow - this just seems extraordinary to me when I look at the actors I'm nominated with, truly.
''I never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men and I'm so proud to be one of your peers and to celebrate my peers tonight and be celebrated by them.
''It's an honour and I'm taken aback by it.''
Rami went on to thank the producers and the rest of the cast on the movie, before once again dedicating his win to late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who he portrays in the biopic.
He said: ''I have to thank SAG-AFTRA and wouldn't be here without having that, my producers Graham King and Dennis O'Sullivan, Fox, New Regency and this ensemble that is so extraordinary to me, that carried me through every moment on this film, thank you.
''I have anecdotes about what it is to be an actor and delivering pizzas and stuff like that, but I'll spare you it.
''I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury. I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life; being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire.
''And I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is for him.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Documentary-style authenticity gives this understated drama a real kick as it explores the fallout of...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
Tobey Marshall is a highly skilled street racer who’s recently been released from a long...
Although set in the 1970s, this dramatic thriller has a distinctly Western vibe to it,...
Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie are a young couple desperately in love but living a...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...