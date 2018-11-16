Rami Malek is still researching Freddie Mercury following the release of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The 37-year-old actor plays the late legendary singer in the new Queen biopic and has revealed that even though filming wrapped on the movie a long time ago, Malek is still obsessed with reading about the 'Radio Gaga' singer and making sure he got the part spot on.

He told Who: ''You see him [Mercury] onstage and then almost instinctively, I'd want to discover more. There's just an eloquence and elegance to him that you see when he's onstage, and then you can see where all that was birthed from. Not many artists are wearing an entire head-to-toe leather outfit, sipping a champagne flute and telling their audience to strip naked if they please. And he still comes off with this essence of royalty. I re-read one of the biographies the other day just to see, 'Did I miss anything?'''

Meanwhile, Malek previously confessed he felt ''terrified'' about playing Mercury.

He shared: ''Every part of me was terrified. But then, what are you going to do? It's an opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't pass it up ... I was very cognisant of not wanting to imitate him or impersonate him at all. I started to think about how everything he did was spontaneous, in the moment. He is someone who lived every moment as if it was his last, I feel. I think that's what makes him so gorgeous. He's so authentic, and I wanted to be that authentic on stage, so I tried never to just copy his moves. I wanted them to spring from me as if they were happening to him.''