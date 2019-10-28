Rami Malek will play a villain that ''really gets under Bond's skin'' in 'No Time to Die', according to producer Barbara Broccoli.
Rami Malek's Bond villain will be a ''nasty piece of work''.
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star will play evil Safin in upcoming espionage blockbuster 'No Time to Die' and producer Barbara Broccoli has claimed the big screen baddie will be more than a match for Daniel Craig's 007.
She told Empire magazine: ''We've thrown the book at him on this one. He is really the supervillain. He's the one who really gets under Bond's skin. He's a nasty piece of work.''
Malek, 38, previously revealed that he wanted an assurance from director Cary Joji Fukunaga that his villain would not be a religious fundamentalist or an Arabic-speaking terrorist, and he cited his pride in his Egyptian heritage as the reasoning behind his stance.
He said: ''It's a great character and I'm very excited. But that was one thing I discussed with Cary. I said, 'We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion.
''That's not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.' But that was clearly not his vision. So he's a very different kind of terrorist.''
The star also admitted that he feels pressure starring in a Bond film, describing it as ''something we all grow up with'' and praised the writing team behind 'No Time to Die'.
He added: ''It's another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in these movies.
''But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is something that we all grow up with.''
It was confirmed on Friday (25.10.19) that film has wrapped, as the official 'James Bond' Twitter account posted a picture of Joji Fukunaga and Craig together.
The tweet read: ''That's a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020.''
