Rami Malek thinks Queen are ''phenomenal''.

The 36-year-old actor is gearing up to take on the iconic role of the late Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody: The Film', and has said he's ''terrified'' of acting in front of the remaining members of the rock group - Brian May and Roger Taylor - because he thinks they're ''a talented bunch of dudes''.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Rami said: ''Everyday it never feels like it's enough because those guys, each one of them, is this incredible artist on their own. Together, collectively, it is a phenomenon. Things like that don't happen.

''When they would lay tracks the tape became clear because they were over dubbing things, they were coming up with new ideas all the time. It's a phenomenal experience. They're a talented bunch of dudes and I am terrified.''

Despite his fear of disappointing the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers, Rami previously said this role could be his ''Beyoncé moment''.

He said: ''I could have my Beyoncé moment.

''I'm running across the street where I look back and I see it's that iconic crosswalk that the Beatles have the album cover for Abbey Road on and instantly I'm like, 'What the hell is happening to me right now?'

''I run across there, meetings on the fourth floor and around the third floor I'm passing all these photos of The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and every band that you love. Suddenly, Freddie Mercury's face just kind of staring at me, telling me, 'Don't do this'.''

Meanwhile, a post on Queen's official website last month confirmed that the biopic is still going ahead as planned, with principal photography due to start in September.

As of the time of writing, 'Bohemian Rhapsody: The Film' - which shares its name with the band's hit single of the same name - is expected to hit screens in December 2018.