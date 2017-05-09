Rami Malek thinks playing Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' could be his ''Beyoncé moment''.

The 35-year-old actor is set to take on the role of the iconic musician in the movie about the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers, and has said he was star struck when he made his way into Abbey Road Studios for a meeting and was faced with photos of ''every band'' he's a fan of decorating the walls.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Rami said: ''I could have my Beyoncé moment.

''I'm running across the street where I look back and I see it's that iconic crosswalk that the Beatles have the album cover for Abbey Road on and instantly I'm like, 'What the hell is happening to me right now?'

''I run across there, meetings on the fourth floor and around the third floor I'm passing all these photos of The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and every band that you love. Suddenly, Freddie Mercury's face just kind of staring at me, telling me, 'Don't do this'.''

And the 'Mr. Robot' star also admitted that he first met Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May before they had watched the tape in which he performed their hit singles in the style of Freddie Mercury, and had the awkward moment of having to watch them watch his performance.

Recently, the band's guitarist Brian teased that the biopic - which tell the story of the legendary band and their late great frontman Freddie Mercury - is almost finished after being in development for eight years, and will be released in 2018.

He spilled: ''The Freddie film is coming ... sooner than you might think, next year.''

In addition he hinted that Queen could be set to rock the UK again after completing their North America tour with Adam Lambert - who provides vocals in place of Freddie who tragically died in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications caused by AIDS.

Brian added: ''We will be in America most of the summer and then probably be back around these parts at the end of the year.''