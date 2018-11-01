Rami Malek is unfazed by Oscar buzz around 'Boheminah Rhapsody' because playing Freddie Mercury has been enough of a privilege.
The 37-year-old actor has been highly praised for his portrayal of the legendary Queen frontman in the new biopic, but he insisted he's already content because the entire experience has been so rewarding in itself.
The 'Mr Robot' star told collider.com: ''I got help from Brian May and Roger Taylor throughout - I have to say - that's a pretty and massive award for me.
''To have their acceptance, to be on a carpet tonight with them celebrating their dear friend and brother Freddie Mercury and their band.
''This is something you only get once in a lifetime and I'm getting to live that. If I want anything more than that, I'm a punk.''
Malek also doesn't think it's fair that he has been singled out for Oscar nomination speculation over his castmates - who include Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Joseph Mazzello - and added the whole team worked together to improve each other's performances.
He said: ''I could have not done it without these other actors. The level of an ensemble here working together raised my game every day.''
The humble star admitted he tried to ''fill the shoes'' of the eccentric 'Don't Stop Me Now' singer as best as he could - and revealed that playing such a remarkable musician encouraged him to be bold and liberated.
Rami said: ''If you walk out there on stage playing Freddie Mercury and you're not confident you might as well shut down the production.
''I just tried to fill those shoes as best as I could and honour and justice a human being that I consider revolutionary.''
