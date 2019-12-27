Rami Malek admits his performance as a Bond villain in 'No Time to Die' was inspired by Freddie Mercury, whom he portrayed in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Rami Malek's Bond villain has been inspired by Freddie Mercury.
The 38-year-old actor will play Safin, the main antagonist in the upcoming James Bond flick 'No Time to Die', and admits that the late Queen frontman has inspired his performance.
Rami, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', told Empire: ''If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody? I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury. If it's not original, then why bother?''
The star also revealed that he has tried to blend his own traits with those of classic Bond villains.
He said: ''I've pocketed some things from some of my favourites. But I tried to everyday imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving.''
Rami even reunited with his dialogue coach from 'Bohemian Rhapsody', William Conacher, to give his villain a distinct voice.
He explained: ''I wanted to create something that we couldn't quite peg from any particular part of the world.''
Rami will come up against James Bond in the film, which marks Daniel Craig's final appearance as the iconic spy.
'No Time to Die' - which is due to be released in April 2020 - also stars Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw.
007 producer Barbara Broccoli has previously suggested that Rami's character will be a ''nasty piece of work''.
She said: ''We've thrown the book at him on this one. He is really the supervillain. He's the one who really gets under Bond's skin. He's a nasty piece of work.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Documentary-style authenticity gives this understated drama a real kick as it explores the fallout of...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
Tobey Marshall is a highly skilled street racer who’s recently been released from a long...
Although set in the 1970s, this dramatic thriller has a distinctly Western vibe to it,...
Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie are a young couple desperately in love but living a...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...