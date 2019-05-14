Rami Malek is in talks to join Denzel Washington in 'Little Things'.

The 38-year-old actor is reportedly in negotiations to join the 64-year-old Hollywood legend in the forthcoming flick, which is being written by John Lee Hancock.

The plot sees overburdened Kern County Deputy Sheriff Deke (Washington) join forces with LA County Sheriff's Department detective, Baxter (Malek, assuming he makes a deal) to get a serial killer behind bars and the movie has the title because Washington's alter ego is into digging out the ''little things'' in his cases.

The movie will start shooting in autumn when Rami has wrapped production on 'Bond 25' - which is being directed by Cary Fukunaga and will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007- which is currently filming.

Shooting is underway in Jamaica but producer Barbara Broccoli is yet to make a decision on the movie's name.

Bond's new adventure begins on the Caribbean island and the movie will feature scenes shot on the famous beach used in 1963's 'Dr No' and 1973's 'Live and Let Die'.

The action blockbuster will also be shot at Pinewood Studios in the UK and on location in London, Italy and Norway as well as Jamaica.

Returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw, while Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen are all newcomers to the franchise.

'Bond 25' will be released in the UK and internationally on April 3, 2020 and in the US on April 8.