Rami Malek is reportedly in final negotiations to join Daniel Craig as 007 in 'Bond 25', which is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.
Rami Malek is reportedly in final talks to play the villain in 'Bond 25'.
The 37-year-old actor is in advanced negotiations to join 007 star Daniel Craig in Cary Joji Fukunaga's next instalment of the spy franchise as the principle bad guy, fresh off his Best Actor Oscars win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
It was previously reported that Rami was being eyed for the role but shooting conflicted with his drama series 'Mr. Robot', however, sources have revealed to Collider that Rami's team at WME have successfully negotiated schedules to accommodate both projects, although there is no deal yet.
Although the name of the character Rami will play in the film is not yet known the villain has been rumored to be a blind man.
'Bond 25' - which is using the working title 'Shatterhand' - is set to be Craig's fifth and final performance as 007 and it is set to be released in April 8, 2020, after being pushed back from February 14 of that year.
Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux will all return in the new movie.
Lea, 33, portrayed Bond girl Dr. Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she is to reprise her role after support from Craig and the director.
Fukunaga was named as the hotly-anticipated movie's new director in September after Danny Boyle walked away from the project over ''creative differences''.
Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said at the time: ''We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Documentary-style authenticity gives this understated drama a real kick as it explores the fallout of...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
Tobey Marshall is a highly skilled street racer who’s recently been released from a long...
Although set in the 1970s, this dramatic thriller has a distinctly Western vibe to it,...
Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie are a young couple desperately in love but living a...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...