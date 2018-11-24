Hollywood star Rami Malek has confessed he isn't sure he has any ''rhythm'' - despite playing Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
The 37-year-old actor portrayed the iconic star in the Queen biopic, but Rami was always open with producer Graham King about his lack of musical ability prior to landing the coveted role.
He shared: ''We sat down for a six-hour meeting and he'd really only seen me in 'Mr Robot', where I played this profoundly alienated, socially anxious human being who's a pretty far cry from Freddie Mercury.
''Graham saw something in me with Dennis O'Sullivan, and gave me a shot. I said, 'Listen, I'm not a singer. I don't play the piano. I move in a very interesting way on a dancefloor - I don't know if I'd call it rhythm.'''
Despite his lack of musical talent, Rami was always confident that with hard work and discipline he'd eventually to be able to excel in the role.
He told Deadline: ''Somehow, I just said, 'If I have the time, I can get there. If you help me out with the things I need.'''
Meanwhile, Rami recently revealed he is still researching Freddie following the release of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
The actor remains obsessed with reading about the 'Radio Gaga' singer and making sure he got the part spot on.
He explained: ''You see him onstage and then almost instinctively, I'd want to discover more.
''There's just an eloquence and elegance to him that you see when he's onstage, and then you can see where all that was birthed from. Not many artists are wearing an entire head-to-toe leather outfit, sipping a champagne flute and telling their audience to strip naked if they please. And he still comes off with this essence of royalty.
''I re-read one of the biographies the other day just to see, 'Did I miss anything?'''
