Rami Malek got his big break after sending out his head shot in a pizza box.

The 37-year-old actor took advantage of his job delivering takeaways in Los Angeles by including his photos and resume inside the packaging and one day, his persistence paid off and he landed a job within hours of handing over the hot food.

Speaking to reporters backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (27.01.19) evening, he said: ''One day, I get a call from the casting director of 'Gilmore Girls'. She said, 'Can I speak to Rami Malek's agent?' I said, 'Speaking.' She said, 'Is this Rami Malek?' And I said, 'Yes, it is.'

''She said, 'Do you have an agent, honey?' I said, 'No, I don't. We'll work on it.'

''She was laughing throughout [the conversation]. It was three lines and a co-starring part on 'Gilmore Girls.' I said, 'You're laughing right now. It will take me 10 minutes to get to Warner Bros.'

''She said, 'All right, kid. Come on in.'

''So, after years of delivering pizzas and stuffing my headshot into pizza boxes and to-go orders, someone finally called with a part. I went to her office and I got the job later that night.''

Earlier in the evening, Rami had touched on his pizza delivery tale in his acceptance speech for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award, which he won for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

He said: ''I have anecdotes about what it is to be an actor and delivering pizzas and stuff like that, but I'll spare you it.

''I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury. I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life; being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire.

''And I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is for him.''