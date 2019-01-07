Rami Malek found it ''so daunting'' meeting Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor for the first time.
The 37-year-old actor picked up the gong for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (06.01.19) for his portrayal of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', and has said that when he first met Freddie's band mates, he was so overwhelmed he found it ''difficult'' to talk.
He said: ''It is unreal for me. When I first met them, I have met a lot of actors, and there are a few actors that really throw me, where it's difficult to open my mouth around. For the most part, I can hold my own, but those two guys, it was so daunting talking to them at first.''
Now, Rami considers both Brian and Roger to be his friends, and he can't believe he has such as ''casual relationship'' with the rockers.
He added: ''And to think that now we have this casual relationship, it is beyond anything I ever thought could happen. Thank you to Queen. Thank you to Freddie Mercury. I am forever in their debt.''
Rami wore fake teeth for his portrayal of the 'Don't Stop Me Now' hitmaker, and says he had them ''cast in gold'' in order to keep them as a souvenir.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I saved those, and not only did I save them, I cast them in gold. That is not something I would normally do, but I thought, what is the most audacious, ostentatious thing that Freddie would do? And so now I have a counterpart for Freddie's teeth.''
