'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek admitted being a 'James Bond' villain would be a ''dream role'' as he refused to rule out the possibility of joining the cast.
Rami Malek admitted being a 'James Bond' villain would be a ''dream role''.
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actor has been linked to taking on a very different part in 'Bond 25' - which could be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 - and he didn't rule out the possibility of joining the cast.
While he admitted he would ''absolutely'' say yes if he was asked, he coyly told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We'll have to see about that.
''It would be nice to play a villain, that would be an actor's dream, another dream role for me. I've got to play so many great ones so far and who knows. I'm keeping tight-lipped.''
Meanwhile, 'Bodyguard' actor Richard Madden has said it is ''flattering'' to be tipped to take over as the suave spy when Craig steps down from the franchise.
He recently said: ''Look, it's very flattering to be involved in that conversation. There are some films to be made, so who what will happen in the future.''
His comments come after Ben Whishaw claimed he hasn't been told whether or not he'll be reviving his role as iconic gadget expert Q in the next instalment of the blockbuster film series.
He admitted: ''I'm not even sure if I'll be in it. I'm assuming that I'm not going to be so it will be a nice surprise if they put me in.
''I think it's right [director Cary Fukanaga] and Daniel need to just figure it out. I've done two; I've had a good run.''
Though he claims to be be in the dark about his future, the movie's helmer previously suggested Whishaw would return along with fellow British co-stars Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes, and Lea Seydoux.
Lea, 33, portrayed Bond girl Dr Madeleine Swann in 2015 movie 'Spectre', and she looks set to reprise her role after support from Craig - who is to play the suave spy for a fifth time in the forthcoming film - and the filmmaker.
Fukanaga - who will be helming his first Bond movie - said: ''Lea will be returning.''
And speaking about the British trio, the director added: ''You have some of the best actors in the world here. Why wouldn't I have the best coming back?''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Documentary-style authenticity gives this understated drama a real kick as it explores the fallout of...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
Tobey Marshall is a highly skilled street racer who’s recently been released from a long...
Although set in the 1970s, this dramatic thriller has a distinctly Western vibe to it,...
Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie are a young couple desperately in love but living a...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...