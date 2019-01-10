Rami Malek and Nicole Kidman are planning to reference their awkward Golden Globes mishap at another award ceremony.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star had a seemingly uncomfortable when his famous friend appeared to snub him and turn her back on stage as he went to shake her hand while collecting the Best Picture prize.

Asked whether he's going to address the awkwardness when they cross paths at another gala, he teased: ''We may or may not have something planned out already.''

There are no hard feelings between Rami and the 'Aquaman' actress, and he has explained he finds it ''ridiculous'' that the exchange has gone viral.

He added: ''She's been a friend for a long time, and that's why the whole thing I find absolutely ridiculous and hilarious. But I'm having a laugh about it all.''

The star went up on stage to collect the prize for his Freddie Mercury biopic, and admitted he was nervous so turned to his friend who simply didn't see him.

He said: ''I got up there, and I was in such a daze I don't even know how I put together a collection of words that sounded coherent...

''So the fact that I knew Nicole [was there], I was like, 'Oh, here's a bit of safety.' And then she just didn't see me.

''It was as simple as that. I love Nicole. I admire her and respect her. She is so down to Earth and so cool.''

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actor picked up the gong for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (06.01.19) for his portrayal of the late Queen frontman, and has admitted that when he first met Freddie's band mates Brian May and Roger Taylor, he was so overwhelmed he found it ''difficult'' to talk.

He previously said: ''It is unreal for me. When I first met them, I have met a lot of actors, and there are a few actors that really throw me, where it's difficult to open my mouth around. For the most part, I can hold my own, but those two guys, it was so daunting talking to them at first.''