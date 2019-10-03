Rami Malek and Daniel Craig shared a kiss after they completed a difficult scene in the upcoming Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star plays the main villain alongside Daniel in his final movie as 007 and he has revealed he shared a friendly smooch with the 51-year-old star and jokingly asked him , ''does this make me a Bond Girl?''

The 38-year-old actor also admitted that he has no idea who ''initiated'' the kiss but he wants to believe it was the 'Spectre' star.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he spilled: ''We had a scene that was a very complicated scene and we were rehearsing for it with our terrific director, Cary Joji Fukunaga.

''And, we're sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth. And we finally cracked this really challenging scene. He grabbed me, picked me up - I can't tell if I initiated the next moment, if it was him or I - but, a kiss transpired between the two of us.

''I'm going to say that Daniel initiated it and I was very taken aback ... I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, 'So, does this make me a Bond Girl?' ''

It's a dream come true for Rami to get to star alongside Daniel in his final outing as the spy.

He added: ''I was very much looking forward to [doing scenes with Craig]. He's my favourite Bond, if I can say that.''

Filming hasn't been without drama, as Daniel underwent ''minor'' surgery on his ankle back in May after he suffered an injury while performing a stunt on set in Jamaica.

The official Twitter account for the movie announced at the time that Daniel was set to undergo surgery, and insisted the setback would not affect the movie's planned release date of April 8, 2020.

At the time, they wrote: ''Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.''

And a source later explained the injury, claiming Daniel had ''slipped and fell quite awkwardly'' during one of the last scenes shot in Jamaica.

They said: ''Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica. He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.''

'No Time To Die' features an all-star cast including Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear.