'Bohemian Rhapsody' will be arriving on Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 12 and will include the full recreation of the rock band's legendary 'Live Aid' set from the 1985 charity concert.
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' DVD release will contain the full recreation of Queen's entire 'Live Aid' set which wasn't shown in the cinematic release.
The acclaimed biopic will be arriving on Digital and Movies Anywhere on January 22 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 12 and the main extras feature will show Rami Malek strutting his stuff as late frontman Freddie Mercury for the band's historic set at the 1985 charity concert held at Wembley stadium in London.
The 22-minute sequence will also include two never-before-seen songs, 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' and 'We Will Rock You'.
Also part of the bonus content will be a behind the scenes making of the film and interviews with the surviving members of Queen, including guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, the cast and creative team.
'Bohemian Rhapsody' has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards including Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Malek and two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Malek.
The film was a massive box office success, grossing over $703 million worldwide on a production budget of about $50 million making it the ninth highest-grossing film of 2018 worldwide and the highest-grossing musical biographical film of all-time.
