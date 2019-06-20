Ralph Lauren has received an honorary knighthood from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday (19.06.19).

The 79-year-old fashion legend - who was recognised for his services to fashion - has become the first American designer to be awarded with the UK's highest honour and was presented with the insignia by The Prince of Wales at a private ceremony in London.

And Ralph - whose label is celebrating its 50th anniversary - admitted the accolade is ''very special'' to him and revealed that his iconic designs have always been ''inspired'' by British culture.

He said: ''To have the honorary KBE conferred on me by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and presented to me personally by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is an honour I have humbly accepted.

''I have always been inspired by the history, traditions and culture of Great Britain and the historic relationship our two countries have shared. This is one of the most meaningful honours bestowed at this very special moment in my 50th anniversary.''

When the knighthood was announced in November 2018, the British consul general to New York and Her Majesty's trade commissioner for North America, Antony Phillipson, said that Ralph had been chosen for the accolade because he has been a ''vanguard for the global fashion industry'' for ''nearly half a century''.

In a statement, Antony said: ''I warmly congratulate Ralph Lauren on this award that recognises these efforts and achievements over the past 50 years. In his storied career in fashion, business, and philanthropy, Mr. Lauren has played a key role in forging transatlantic cultural and economic connections.

''As creator and visionary of the Ralph Lauren brand worldwide, Mr. Lauren has been a vanguard for the global fashion industry and American style for nearly half a century.

''In addition, monumental philanthropic efforts, especially in the realm of public health, cancer research and treatment in both the US and the UK, have led to benefits felt by citizens around the world.''