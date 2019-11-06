Ralph Lauren ''hates fashion''.

The 80-year-old fashion designer is one of the biggest names in the industry, but has said he isn't interested in designing clothes that fit a particular fashion trend, as he just wants to create ''timeless things'' that he likes.

He said: ''I hate fashion. I never thought of myself as a fashion designer. It was more about timeless things I liked - and values.''

Ralph insists his goal in his career is to ''make things beautiful'', and although his fashion brand is sometimes criticised for being ''old'', he says that doesn't make him ''boring''.

He added: ''I like old things, but that doesn't make me boring. It's how you style them. I love to make things beautiful. Who doesn't appreciate that?''

And although his designed are loved by people around the world, his children - sons Andrew, 50, and David, 48, and daughter Dylan, 45 - never used to appreciate his eye for style.

He explained: ''I used to pick out things from very traditional children's shops in London for Dylan, and she'd refuse to wear them. The kids in her class were just not wearing that kind of stuff.

''[Andrew once wanted to buy an Armani suit]. I said, 'If you really love it, get it'. If I'd stopped him, it would have gone badly. He might still be wearing Armani.''

The iconic designer is having his life made into a documentary titled 'Very Ralph' - which is set to air on HBO and Sky Atlantic next week - and has praised the director Susan Lacy for not being ''out to hurt'' him.

Ralph - who researched the director before agreeing to the project - told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''Well, if I'd thought the director was out to hurt me, I wouldn't have agreed to it.''