A documentary about Ralph Lauren is set to be released later this year.

The new HBO feature-length film titled 'Very Ralph' will chronicle the life of the 79-year-old designer, who founded his eponymous Polo menswear brand in 1968, and his six decades in the fashion industry.

The film will tell the story of his childhood in the Bronx as well as detail his five-decade-long marriage with Ricky Anne Loew-Beer, the early days of his brand, response to negative criticism and his innovations in design and advertising.

'Very Ralph' will include an array of interviews with friends and family of Ralph, including late creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, who died earlier this year aged 85.

Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Calvin Klein, Hillary Clinton, Martha Stewart, Diane Von Furstenberg and Jessica Chastain make appearances in the documentary.

The film will be directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Susan Lacy and will premiere on 12 November on HBO.

Earlier this year, Ralph received an honorary knighthood from Prince Charles at London's Buckingham Palace for his services to fashion -and became the first American designer to be awarded with the UK's highest honour.

Ralph - whose label is celebrating its 50th anniversary - admitted at the time that the accolade is ''very special'' to him and revealed that his iconic designs have always been ''inspired'' by British culture.

He said: ''To have the honorary KBE conferred on me by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and presented to me personally by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is an honour I have humbly accepted.

''I have always been inspired by the history, traditions and culture of Great Britain and the historic relationship our two countries have shared. This is one of the most meaningful honours bestowed at this very special moment in my 50th anniversary.''