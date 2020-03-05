Ralph Lauren has cancelled a fashion show in New York City amid the ongoing cornovirus crisis.

The 80-year-old designer had originally planned to stage a show in the city in April - but he's been forced to scrap those plans due to health concerns.

A spokesperson for the fashion icon told Women's Wear Daily: ''In light of the ongoing uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus around the world, we have decided to cancel our fall 2020 show as a precautionary measure and out of respect for our teams, partners and consumers.

''Our primary focus remains on their health and safety.''

The proposed show was intended to showcase Lauren's fall 2020 collection.

The announcement comes shortly after Gucci cancelled the fashion house's planned cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco due to the coronavirus.

The event had been scheduled for May 18 but the decision was made to postpone it because of ''the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak''.

A spokesman for the luxury fashion brand said: ''A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date, once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world.''

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele had chosen to host the the cruise show in San Francisco due to the city's history as a place of liberal activism and for being a cultural melting pot.