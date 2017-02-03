Actor Ralph Fiennes is stepping behind the camera once again to direct a biopic about Russian ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev.
The White Crow will be based on the book Rudolf Nureyev: The Life by Julie Kavanagh and the movie's script will be written by The Hours scribe David Hare.
Russian dancer Oleg Ivenko will portray Nureyev and Adele Exarchopoulos will play Clara Saint, the woman who helped Nureyev defect from the former Soviet Union.
Filming is scheduled to begin this summer (17) in St. Petersburg, Russia and Paris, France.
The new film will be the third directorial project for Fiennes following 2011's Coriolanus and 2013's The Invisible Woman.
Natalya Petrovna Islaeva is feeling disillusioned in her marriage to her land baron husband Mikhail...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
As ever, Batman is busy protecting his beloved Gotham city and The Joker is up...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...