The White Crow will be based on the book Rudolf Nureyev: The Life by Julie Kavanagh and the movie's script will be written by The Hours scribe David Hare.

Russian dancer Oleg Ivenko will portray Nureyev and Adele Exarchopoulos will play Clara Saint, the woman who helped Nureyev defect from the former Soviet Union.

Filming is scheduled to begin this summer (17) in St. Petersburg, Russia and Paris, France.

The new film will be the third directorial project for Fiennes following 2011's Coriolanus and 2013's The Invisible Woman.