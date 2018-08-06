Rainn Wilson thinks actors should get more training in working with CG imagery because of the rate it is developing..
Rainn Wilson thinks actors should get more training in working with CG imagery.
The 52-year-old star appears alongside a digitally-created giant shark in new movie 'The Meg' and he is fascinated by the use of technology in modern filmmaking but believes there should be specialist acting classes to help guide people in his profession so they know how to react to something that isn't there.
He said: ''There was at least a square kilometre of green screen on set, as well as a giant water tank. Our point of reference for the Meg often was when [director] Jon [Turteltaub] would be on a megaphone, telling us, 'OK, the meg's coming at you!'
''Sometimes we roughly knew where the meg's nose and tail were. But, we always had to do a lot of imagining.
''Computer generated images are so extraordinary. I've done some other films with CG imagery, and it seems that working amongst that technology may be the future of acting.
''In fact, there should be 'Acting with Green Screen' classes, where you have to imagine working opposite giant monsters because it's such a part of an actor's toolbox these days.''
The movie - which also stars Jason Statham and Ruby Rose - was filmed in New Zealand and Rainn was blown away by the country.
He told movies.ie: ''One of the coolest things to be a part of is a big action movie, and I feel lucky to have done a few, including The Meg.
''The other coolest thing is when the production schedule allows you to travel.
''I hadn't been to New Zealand, but soon after arriving to begin work on The Meg I realised that it's really paradise down there.
''I had the opportunity to travel a bit, and visited the South Islands, saw a glacier and did some hiking.''
