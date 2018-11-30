Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford and his wife Aleece Dimas have split.

The 50-year-old musician and Aleeca have been married since 2001, but she made the filing for divorce on Wednesday (28.11.18) in a Los Angeles County court.

In a statement to People, Tim - who has sons Quentin and Xavier with his wife - said: ''After 17 years of marriage to Aleece Dimas, I am saddened to announce our divorce.

''This decision was made after much careful thought and consideration. I want to send my deepest appreciation to my family and friends who have supported us through these changes. We remain committed and loving parents to our two boys.

''Our family asks in advance for your kindness and sensitivity at this difficult time.''

According to the documents filed with the court, Aleeca is seeking physical custody of the children, as well as spousal support from Tim.

Meanwhile, the rock star previously admitted to being ''an extreme human''.

Tim added: ''I like to put myself in situations that are dangerous, whether in sports or politics or music.

''For me, that's what life is all about. That risk is where it's at. I don't think that looking for a safe way out is the way out. A lot of amazing things have happened in the world because people got p***ed and took it to the streets.

''You're talking to someone right now, it's sad, but when I see protests, and nothing violent happens, I'm a little bummed.

''I want people to be violent. I don't want white supremacists and getting run over, but I do want people protesting white supremacists to come with bats. That's what I want. That's the kind of protesting that makes things change.''