Rage Against The Machine have raised more than $3 million for charity ahead of their reunion tour.

The American rock band - which features Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk - held back 10 percent of the tickets for each of their upcoming shows in a bid to raise money for a worthy cause, whilst also combating ticket scalpers.

The so-called charity tickets were all sold for a higher fee than standard tickets, with the profits being given to a local charity.

The group announced their ambitious plan in an Instagram post last week, saying that ''since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker sites have been listing fake tickets for RATM''.

The band added: ''We want to do everything we can to protect our fans from predatory scalping and, at the same time, raise a substantial amount of money for charities and activist organizations we support in each city. (sic)''

According to Tom Morello, the band have managed to keep 85 percent of tickets off the resale market.

What's more, they have raised over $3 million for charity in the process.

In response to a fan query over the inflated ticket prices, he wrote on Twitter: ''10% of all Tix reserved for charity. 100% of money above base price on each ticket goes to charities in that city. Charity price fluctuates to counter scalping. When we have final numbers will list charities. Over $3m raised for charity in first 48 hrs. (sic)''