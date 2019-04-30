Rag'n'Bone Man has been back in the studio with his old rap group Rum Committee.

The 'Giant' hitmaker recently reunited with his old bandmate Gi3mo - who formed the outfit - to cook up some songs in the studio, which could potentially turn into a follow-up to their 2016 album 'Summer Broken'.

Rag - whose real name is Rory Graham - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm working on some new stuff with the Rum Committee guys.

''We just did a new tune the other day and it seems like we're going to be making some more stuff so hopefully there might be another Rum Committee album coming at some point.''

The 34-year-old soul singer-and-rapper loves that not everyone knows about his rapping past and revealed that he's been inspired by Kendrick Lamar and Anderson Paak, as well as ''old school'' hip-hop.

He said: ''Like 90 % of people don't know what my background is.

''Some of my fans like that they can see that in the music that I've been doing recently and then other people are like: 'Oh my God I can't believe you make rap music.'

''I've been listening to a lot of old Roots Manuva and new stuff like Anderson Paak and Kendrick Lamar.

''I've been going down that organic hip-hop route with a lot of brass ands synths and old school sounds.''

Meanwhile, fans can expect a collaboration with Pharoahe Monch from Rory, which is a dream come true, as Rum Committee previously supported their idol early on in their career.

The 'Human' hitmaker said: ''I don't know if I am allowed to say this but f*** it, I've done a joint on his new album.''

The US star hasn't released a record since 2014's 'PTSD: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder'.