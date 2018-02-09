Rag'n'Bone Man plans on having a ''big knees up'' at the BRIT Awards after becoming a father for the first time.

The 'Human' hitmaker is set to duet with BRITs Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith at the glitzy ceremony at London's The O2 arena on February 21, and says it's the ''perfect'' excuse to let his hair down and party after welcoming his baby son Reuben into the world in September.

The 32-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - told Absolute Radio's Dave Berry: ''This is the perfect excuse to do some after show parties. I mean, you know what, it's the BRIT Awards, it only happens once a year, so I think I'm entitled to have a little knees up.''

The 'Skin' singer is up for Mastercard's British Album prize for 'Human' this year - as well as British Male Solo Artist and Best Single for 'Human' - but admitted he's more excited about getting to perform, as he has predicted Ed Sheeran will sweep the board and win the record accolade for 'Divide'.

He said: ''Everybody wants 'the album'. That's the big one I think. But you know what, I'm up against some big people and I could see Ed Sheeran taking everything. He fully deserves it.

''But, really I get to play at the BRITs this year. That's the biggest thing for me. And you know what, I'd give up winning any just to play there.''

The Brighton-based star won the Critics' Choice award last year, but didn't get to perform at the main ceremony as the recipient isn't usually invited back in the same year.

However, for the first time in BRITs history, 2018's winner Jorja will get to perform alongside Rory.

She said: ''I can't believe I'll be performing at The BRIT Awards. Rag'n'Bone Man has had an incredible year and is such a crazy talent. When he asked me at the end of last year to perform I was so happy as it's a real honour to be sharing the stage with him.''

After picking up the prize, Rory's debut album 'Human' went straight to number one, achieving the fastest selling UK male debut of the decade and selling over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

