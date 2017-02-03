Rag'n'Bone Man isn't interested in fame.

The 'Skin' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - wishes he could ''erase'' the celebrity aspect of his job and admits has even blocked people online who have said negative things about him.

Although, he admits that he has a ''temper'' and has had to learn to reign in his anger and accepts that there are always going to be ''d***heads'' who don't like you.

He told the latest issue of NME magazine: ''In fact, I don't really want it. If I could erase that side of it, then that'd be cool, but ... I think you can't concern yourself with the fame thing, or with what people say about you, because there's a lot of d***heads in the world and unfortunately social media has given those d***heads voices. I just block everybody now. I've got a bit of a temper and sometimes I'll just bite, so I've had to learn to be like, 'OK, instead of that I'll just f***ing block you straightaway. I don't want to know your b******s'.''

The 32-year-old soul singer is gearing up to release his debut LP 'Human' and says he's happy he signed with Columbia Records because other labels wanted to mould him into a certain style, and he admits he is impossible to ''put in a box'' because he's not ''box-sized''.

Asked about his first major singing, he said: ''They want to make you the next someone else, and I've never heard that about myself, which is nice. It's never been 'You're the next such and such' because they can't figure it out. They can't fit me in a box, which is good. I'm not really box-sized, am I?''

Rag'n'Bone Man's album drops on February 10, and he is nervous that people who like his smash hit single 'Human' might be surprised by the rest of the record, which has a lot of hip-hop sounding tracks.

He explained: ''There are really three parts to the album and there's, like, quite a lot of hip-hop on there. I guess it is a worry that people who love 'human' might think they're buying the album and that's a blueprint for it, but it's definitely not. Hopefully they'll be pleasantly surprised.''