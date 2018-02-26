Rag'n'Bone Man has ditched his phone.

The 'As You Are' hitmaker has grown tired of scrolling through social media, and so he's decided to copy Ed Sheeran in removing internet access from his device.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''You find yourself just staring into a mobile phone and I'm like, 'There's no use in anything m' doing, I'm just flicking through s**t.''

And it means the 33-year-old musician - whose real name is Rory Graham - can avoid awkward encounters with his fans on Twitter.

The 'Human' singer once had a follower post an Italian treat to him, but he was put off when the fan admitted to having a feet fetish.

He said: ''One guy made me a heart-shaped pizza and said he wanted to kiss my feet.

''To be fair, it looked like a really well-made pizza. But I'm not a feet guy.''

Meanwhile, the heavily-tattooed giant already has 10 songs for his second album prepared, so that he can focus on being a father to his baby son Reuben - who his partner Beth gave birth to in September.

He said recently: ''I'm going to try and be a dad for a little while, in between all the madness.

''Next time you see me I'll be completely grey.''

However, the 33-year-old soul star recently confessed he didn't think his biggest single 'Human' was that ''strong''.

Rory thought his third track 'Skin' from his debut LP, also titled 'Human', stood a better chance of topping the charts.

He admitted: ''I'll be totally honest with you mate, I thought 'Human' wasn't going to be the song.

''Other people were more gassed about it than I was.

''I thought it would fall a bit flat with people and 'Skin' would be the one.''

As it happens they both did well, with 'Human' peaking at number two and 'Skin' reaching number 13 in the Official UK Singles Chart.