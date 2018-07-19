Rag'n'Bone Man is giving back to the community that helped launch his career.

The 'Human' hitmaker has teamed up with social enterprise AudioActive - of which he is a patron - and Red Bull for a short documentary showing how the organisation helps mentor young budding musicians to become influences on the next generation of teenagers.

He commented: ''AudioActive are doing something to ensure that regardless of wealth or background, young people get a chance to be creative. I can't support that enough. Big love.''

In the film, the soul star discusses how music has the power to affect positive change, whilst looking at how AudioActive's Room To Rant project gives young men a creative and informal outlet to ''get stuff off their chests'' through rap, lyric writing and spoken word.

Many of the young musicians at AudioActive come from rough backgrounds, where there is violence in the home or mental health issues, and music offers the platform to overcome these obstacles.

Audio Active is based in Brighton, East Sussex, where the award-winning musician moved to in his early 20s to pursue his career in 2009.

It was at the seaside location that he discovered his distinguished soul vocals during an open mic night.

Now 33, the 'Skin' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - is helping to support and nurture grassroots musical talent through mentorship, workshops and performances.

Meanwhile, the heavily-tattooed hunk revealed earlier this year he had 10 songs for his second album - the follow-up to his multiple award-winning debut LP 'Human' - prepared, so that he can focus on being a father to his baby son Reuben - who his partner Beth gave birth to last September.

He said: ''I'm going to try and be a dad for a little while, in between all the madness.

''Next time you see me I'll be completely grey.''

Watch 'Paying It Forward' the short film on RedBull.com