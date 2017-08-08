Rag'n'Bone Man has got a new tattoo of his bald pet pussy.

The 'Skin' hitmaker has been inked with a picture of his sphynx cat Patricia on what appears to be his arm by tattoo artist to the stars Dr Woo, and the singer is feline absolutely delighted about the finished result.

He shared a picture of his beloved moggy mate and added the caption: ''Word to @_dr_woo_ for my amazing piece! Pat the cat (sic)''

Pat is no stranger to social media as she even has her own Instagram account which boasts more than 2,000 followers.

The 32-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - has uploaded 288 pictures of his four-legged friend on the account, including various snaps of himself snuggling up close and personal with his pussy.

What's more, there are several pics of Pat looking extremely cosy while snuggled in blankets.

In one picture she is asleep on the star's chest, and he added the caption: ''Spot the Pattie.''

Rag'n'Bone Man isn't the only star to have recently commissioned Woo to ink an animal onto his body.

Last month, Brooklyn Beckham - son of David and Victoria Beckham - had an eagle tattooed on his hand by the artist.

The 18-year-old student was another happy customer, and took to Instagram to thank Woo for his work.

He wrote: ''Cheers mate... @_dr_woo_ (sic)''

This comes shortly after Brooklyn - who is set to study photography in New York - had a compass inked on his lower left arm.

He also has an image of a Native American chief inscribed onto his forearm, and a camera to signify his chosen career path.