Rag'n'Bone Man steered his own ferry to the Isle of Wight festival.

The 'Human' singer took the stage at the prestigious event over the weekend, and made sure he arrived from mainland England in style.

Speaking backstage to Absolute Radio's Pete Donaldson, he said: ''They let me steer the ferry pretty much all the way here. You just hold this massive steering wheel and make sure you hold it steady and that's pretty much it.''

The 32-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - performed a homecoming show at the Great Escape festival in Brighton last month and admitted it was a ''massive buzz'' to get out on stage in front of his loved ones.

He said: ''It was a massive buzz to be honest. Yeah, I like, any home show we have done is always a buzz because you get to see friends and family and there is a whole bunch of people there who've come from home and stuff.

''But yeah it's just the atmosphere. It's crazy. You know, playing Brighton Dome it's like a real prestigious venue, we had a fantastic time.''

The 'Skin' singer has a hectic festival season ahead, and though his friends are always keen to join him backstage, he's been trying to explain it isn't as glamorous as they might think.

He said: ''To be honest the backstage is never really as good as people make out.

''I always get my friends and family say, 'Oh, can we come backstage?' And you're like, 'You do realise it's just a box room maybe with some fruit and a bottle of spirit and a couple of warm beers and basically loads of people sitting on their phone?'