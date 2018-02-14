Rag'n'Bone Man drew a star-studded crowd at his War Child BRITs Week together with O2 gig on Tuesday night (13.02.18).

The 'Human' hitmaker - real name Rory Graham - performed to a sold out Islington Assembly Hall in London with fellow musician and stage star Alexandra Burke and former 'The Voice' winner Becky Hill among the audience.

The 800 lucky fans in attendance helped raise money with their donations to help children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter - who looked like a rock star with a septum piercing and Guns N' Roses shirt -performed his biggest hits, and was supported by rising star Samm Henshaw who aptly warmed up the crowd ready for the 'Skin' singer.

Each year music's biggest stars perform in the run up to annual BRIT Awards ceremony, and 2018 sees the most diverse line-up to date, with Ed Sheeran, alternative group Deaf Havana, The Vamps, Kygo, Laura Marling, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Alt-J also among those set to play at various venues in the British capital.

In 2017, War Child raised a phenomenal £567,000 by staging spectacular shows together with O2 as part of BRITs Week. Thousands of people applied for tickets to see artists including Craig David, Tinie Tempah, Richard Hawley and Paul Weller.

The money helps fund War Child's vital work delivering solutions protecting and educating children in some of the world's worst conflict areas, such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Iraq, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.

Details on donating to War Child can be found here www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk

The following 'War Child BRITs Week together with O2' gigs are still to come:

February 15 Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Omeara

February 17 Laura Marling St Giles in The Field

February 19 Ed Sheeran Indigo at The O2

February 20 Alt-J The Garage

February 20 Wolf Alice Gorilla (Manchester)

February 22 Amazons Omeara

February 22 The Vamps Dingwalls

February 23 Deaf Havana Union Chapel

February 24 Kygo Omeara