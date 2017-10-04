Rag'n'Bone Man has announced a European tour.

The 32-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - is heading out on the road from next February on his 'Grande Reserve' Tour which will see him visit 19 different countries with only one UK date at London's Alexandra Palace on March 8.

After a summer spent performing at numerous festivals, including Glastonbury, Bestival and Isle of Wight, Rag'n'Bone Man has been enjoying some time off with his girlfriend Beth Rouy and their newborn baby son Reuben, who they welcomed into the world on September 9.

This year, his debut album 'Human' became an international success and sold two million copies worldwide, with 750,000 of which were bought in the UK alone.

The LP included the hit single of the same name which went to number 1 on iTunes in more than 40 countries and sold more than 4.5 millions copies in the process.

His other hit 'Skin' sold more than 1.6 million globally and reached no 2 in the UK Airplay Chart.

Before his European tour, the double Brit Award winner is embarking on a sold-out tour of the UK and Ireland, which includes three nights at the Brixton O2 Academy, this November.

Recently Rag'n'Bone Man revealed his next album will be influenced by hip hop music and admitted he cannot wait to get into the studio to start working on his ideas.

He said: ''I can't wait to get back into the studio really soon and etch out what the new album is gonna sound like. What I really want to do is a hip-hop album.''

Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Grande Reserve' Tour dates:

February 2018:

Fri 23rd LILLE, FRANCE, Zenith

Mon 26th COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, Vega

Tues 27th OSLO, NORWAY, Sentrum Scene

Weds 28th STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Circus

March 2018:

Fri 2nd PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, Forum Karlin

Thurs 8th LONDON, UK, Alexandra Palace

April 2018:

Fri 27th RIGA, LATVIA, Palladium

Sat 28th HELSINKI, FINLAND, The Circus

Mon 30th TALINN, ESTONIA, Kultuurikatel

May 2018:

Tues 1st VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, Compensa Concert

Weds 2nd WARSAW, POLAND, Torwar Arena

Fri 4th BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Papp Laszlo

Sat 5th LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, Hala Tivoli

Sun 6th BELGRADE, SERBIA, Hala Sportova

Tues 8th BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, Sala Palatulul

Weds 9th SOFIA, BULGARIA, Universiada Hall

Fri 11th SKOPJE, MACEDONIA, SRC Kale

Sat 12th THESSALONIKI, GREECE, Velidio Congress

Sun 13th ISTANBUL, TURKEY, Volkswagen Arena