The 32-year-old singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - is heading out on the road from next February on his 'Grande Reserve' Tour which will see him visit 19 different countries with only one UK date at London's Alexandra Palace on March 8.
After a summer spent performing at numerous festivals, including Glastonbury, Bestival and Isle of Wight, Rag'n'Bone Man has been enjoying some time off with his girlfriend Beth Rouy and their newborn baby son Reuben, who they welcomed into the world on September 9.
This year, his debut album 'Human' became an international success and sold two million copies worldwide, with 750,000 of which were bought in the UK alone.
The LP included the hit single of the same name which went to number 1 on iTunes in more than 40 countries and sold more than 4.5 millions copies in the process.
His other hit 'Skin' sold more than 1.6 million globally and reached no 2 in the UK Airplay Chart.
Before his European tour, the double Brit Award winner is embarking on a sold-out tour of the UK and Ireland, which includes three nights at the Brixton O2 Academy, this November.
Recently Rag'n'Bone Man revealed his next album will be influenced by hip hop music and admitted he cannot wait to get into the studio to start working on his ideas.
He said: ''I can't wait to get back into the studio really soon and etch out what the new album is gonna sound like. What I really want to do is a hip-hop album.''
Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Grande Reserve' Tour dates:
February 2018:
Fri 23rd LILLE, FRANCE, Zenith
Mon 26th COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, Vega
Tues 27th OSLO, NORWAY, Sentrum Scene
Weds 28th STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, Circus
March 2018:
Fri 2nd PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, Forum Karlin
Thurs 8th LONDON, UK, Alexandra Palace
April 2018:
Fri 27th RIGA, LATVIA, Palladium
Sat 28th HELSINKI, FINLAND, The Circus
Mon 30th TALINN, ESTONIA, Kultuurikatel
May 2018:
Tues 1st VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, Compensa Concert
Weds 2nd WARSAW, POLAND, Torwar Arena
Fri 4th BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, Papp Laszlo
Sat 5th LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, Hala Tivoli
Sun 6th BELGRADE, SERBIA, Hala Sportova
Tues 8th BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, Sala Palatulul
Weds 9th SOFIA, BULGARIA, Universiada Hall
Fri 11th SKOPJE, MACEDONIA, SRC Kale
Sat 12th THESSALONIKI, GREECE, Velidio Congress
Sun 13th ISTANBUL, TURKEY, Volkswagen Arena
