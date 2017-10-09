Rafe Spall admits it was ''freaky and wonderful'' to get to work with the giant prosthetic dinosaurs on 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The 34-year-old actor has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel as a new character that is yet to be named and will appear alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are both reprising their roles from the 2015 blockbuster 'Jurassic Park'.

Spall wasn't totally sure about how the filming process would work when he stepped on set but he was delighted to discover that many of the dinos were operated by puppeteers.

The English actor - who is married to Elize du Toit - told the Metro newspaper: ''Acting with the dinosaurs was really special. There were puppeteers underneath the sound stage who were operating them and they would have a camera down there so they could see who was approaching. It was freaky and wonderful.''

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' sees the return of Howard, 36, as Claire Dearing and Pratt, 37, as velociraptor trainer Owen Grady

whilst original 'Jurassic Park' star Jeff Goldblum is back as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

For the fifth instalment in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, which is slated to be released in June 2018, Colin Trevorrow stepped away from directing duties handing over the reins to Juan Antonio Bayona but his script is still being used as the basis of the story.

In July, director Bayona announced on social media that filming had finished.

He posted on Twitter: ''This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom (sic)''

Whilst Trevorrow - who is on scripting duties for the latest project after directing the 2015 original - congratulated Bayona for wrapping on the motion picture.

He wrote on his own social media account: ''Congratulations @FilmBayona, cast and crew. #wrap (sic)''

The forthcoming film is the second in the 'Jurassic World' series following the 2015 self-titled movie and Trevorrow recently teased fans could expect an ''insane'' action sequence in the middle of the movie, but insisted it will be different to what the franchise has previously produced.