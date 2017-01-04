The track, featuring Gucci Mane, has now spent seven non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Weeknd's Starboy, which toppled Rae Sremmurd at the end of 2016, drops to three, while Migos' Bad and Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert, rockets up the countdown to two after becoming the most streamed song in America this past week.

The Chainsmokers' Closer and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic round out the new top five.