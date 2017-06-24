Radiohead slammed the British Prime Minister as they headlined Glastonbury on Friday (23.06.17).

The English rock band, which is comprised of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, Colin Greenwood, and Phil Selway, took to the Pyramid stage last night to wow crowds at the three-day music extravaganza, which took place in Somerset, England.

However, this is not the first time the five-piece group have performed at the festival, as they have previously helmed the concert twice before in 1997 and again six years later in 2003.

Radiohead opened their set with a single from their 2016 album 'A Moon Shaped Pool' titled 'Daydreaming', before they went on to sing 'Lucky' form their 1997 studio album 'OK Computer', which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release this year.

The group also wowed the large audience with 'Ful Stop' and 'Airbag', before singing 'Exit Music (for a Film)', 'Let Down', and 'Paranoid'.

During their set the bands 48-year-old singer, Thom Yorke, spoke out about British politics and slammed the Prime Minister Theresa May, who is the Conservative party leader, during his speech.

He said: ''Shut the door on the way out.''

Yorke's political slur continued during a rendition of the band's 2003 song 'Myxomatosis', which saw the group chant the 60-year-old's election slogan ''strong and stable''.

The group then encouraged fans to chant for the Labour party leader ''Oh, Jeremy Corbyn'', to the same beat as the White Stripes' 2016 hit single 'Seven Nation Army'.

Radiohead continued their show with 'Creep' and 'No Surprises'.

The group later thanked the festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis for allowing them to return and perform again at Glastonbury this year, and hailed the gig as the best thing on earth.

The dark-haired hunk said: ''To the Eavises, thanks for having us at your lovely farm today. What a fucking great place this is. Ain't nothing else like it on earth.''