Radiohead have been forced to squeeze their Manchester Arena shows into one big concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground following the terrorist attack at the venue last month.

The 'Creep' rockers were due to perform two nights on July 4 and 5, but following the temporary closure of the arena after 22 fans died and more than 50 were left injured following an explosion in the foyer at Ariana Grande's concert on May 22, they had to find a new location to perform.

The band - comprised of Thom Yorke, Ed O'Brien, Philip Selway and Colin and Jonny Greenwood - are offering those who had tickets for both shows a ticket swap for the new gig.

The group said that they ''apologise to fans for any inconvenience'' caused.

Additional tickets for the Old Trafford show will go on sale on Saturday (17.06.17) and will be available from ticketing outlets including gigsandtours.com and ticketweb.co.uk.

Meanwhile, later this month, Radiohead will mark the 20th anniversary of 'OK Computer' with a 'OKNOTOK' compilation, which will feature three previously unheard tracks - entitled 'I Promise' 'Lift' and 'Man Of War' - and will be made available on June 23.

Frontman Thom, 48, recently reassured fans that Radiohead have no plans to stop performing for their fans, despite rumours they are planning on parting ways when their current tour in support of their 2016 album 'A Moon Shaped Pool' comes to an end on July 19.

He said: ''I would imagine we'll keep going. I mean, I don't know how, or when, but no, we're not gonna stop. I f***ing hope not.''

The band headline Glastonbury on June 23.