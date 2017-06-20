Radiohead's Ed O'Brien says Glastonbury headliners need to remember to leave their ''ego and shades'' at home.

The 49-year-old guitarist has no doubt that his fellow Pyramid Stage closing acts Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters will do a ''great job'' and give their fans the outstanding performance they deserve at the music festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, South West England this weekend.

Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, he said: ''Well, I mean Ed Sheeran and the Foos need no advice from us. ''They're doing humongous massive shows and bigger shows than us. I'll tell you what though, I have got some advice. Ed Sheeran and the Foos will do a great job because it feels like it's all about humility.

''To me, the bands who don't do it on that stage or anywhere in Glastonbury are the ones who turn up with their shades on and it's all about them - it's all 'me, me, me, us, us us'.

''The thing about that main stage is that what you've got to remember is you're just closing the night. You're not headlining. You're one part of this huge, great, amazing, beautiful festival.''

However, the 'Creep' rocker says the acts, also including the likes of Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher and Stormzy, need to make the show about their fans and not themselves.

He added: ''You've got to remember that you're providing two hours of maybe soundtrack to people's enjoyment and experience of that moment. They'll go off into the night and they'll probably head off into Shangri-La. It's not about you as a band, you've got to leave your ego and your shades at the gate. It's about service and doing the best you can.''

Ed wasn't willing to answer whether Radiohead will perform their album 'OK Computer' in full for its 20th anniversary.

He instead said that despite being wowed by Coldplay and Bee Gees star Barry Gibb's duet last year, they won't be pulling off anything like that.

Asked about the speculation, he said: ''We've sort of started thinking about the set. We know that Coldplay with Barry Gibb last year was brilliant. We're not that kind of band!''