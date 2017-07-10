Radiohead are planning to hit the road in 2018.

The 'Creep' hitmakers will go on a ''little tour'' next year but after that they don't have any further plans to team up again and will concentrate on solo projects.

Speaking to the BBC at the TRNSMT festival, guitarist Ed O'Brien said: ''We'll hang up our Radioheads. It's time for everyone to go off and do their own thing for a bit.''

The group are currently touring their 2016 album 'A Moon Shaped Pool' and will conclude their latest run of gigs with a performance at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 19.

However, the show is somewhat controversial and several celebrities, including Roger Waters, have signed a letter with Artists for Palestine UK to ask the group to reconsider the performance in a country ''where a system of apartheid has been imposed on the Palestine people''.

The letter reads: ''I'm asking you not to perform in Israel, Palestinians have appealed to you to take one small step to help pressure Israel to end its violation of basic rights and international law. Since Radiohead campaigns for freedom to the Tibetans, we're wondering why you'd turn down a request to stand up for another people under foreign occupation.

''Surely if making a stand against the politics of division, of discrimination and of hate means anything at all, it means standing against it everywhere - and that has to include what happens to Palestinians every day.''

Radiohead's guitarist Jonny Greenwood has links to Israel as he is married to Israeli artist Sharon Katan.

The group - also made up of Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood and Philip Selway - headlined the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday (07.07.17), and during their set several people raised Palestine flags in protest at their forthcoming performance in Tel Aviv.