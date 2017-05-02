Radiohead are marking the 20th anniversary of 'OK Computer' with a 'OKNOTOK' compilation.

The record will be available on June 23 via XL Recordings and will feature three previously unheard tracks, 'I Promise' 'Lift' and 'Man Of War'.

Also included in the package is a complete remastered version of 'OK Computer' and eight B-Sides.

Each have been remade from the original analogue tapes.

Fans of the 'Creep' hitmakers - Thom Yorke, Philip Selway, Ed O'Brien and Colin and Jonny Greenwood - will also get with their purchase of the record frontman Thom's 104 page notepad of notes on the record, a sketchbook and a C90 cassette mix tape made by the band archive and session tapes.

It will be available in digital formats, vinyl and CD format.

The seminal 1997 chart-topping record by the English alternative rock band laid the groundwork for the experimental sound they later followed, which spouted hits such as 'Paranoid Android', 'Karma Police' and 'Lucky', and is credited for signalling the end of the Britpop era.

The band have been teasing an announcement surrounding the upcoming anniversary of the record for weeks.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are set to headline Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England next month, and they will reportedly pay homage to the album and 2007's 'In Rainbows', which turns 10 years old in October.

A source previously said: ''There's a good chance it will be heavy on 'OK Computer'.

''They aren't nostalgic but it is also 20 years since their headline stint at Glasto in the rain.''