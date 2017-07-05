Radiohead gave fans a ''special treat'' in Manchester on Tuesday (04.07.17).

The rockers took to the stage at Emirates Old Trafford for a huge show in lieu of the two nights they were scheduled to play at the city's arena - which is closed due to a terrorist attack last month - and though their setlist featured a number of tracks from their seminal album 'OK Computer' in honour of the record's 20th anniversary, they saved the best until last by incorporating their 1995 song 'The Bends' into their second encore.

Frontman Thom Yorke introduced the song by saying: ''Here's a treat for you, if we can remember how to play it. You might have to sing along with this one, I'll probably forget the first verse.''

But that wasn't the only treat for the crowd as the group had kicked off the set with a surprise for fans, opening with 'Let Down' instead of 'Daydreaming' as they have done during recent shows, while other rare favourites, including 'I Promise' - which came before 'The Bends' - were greeted with as much applause as more well-known tracks such as closer 'Karma Police', 'Pyramid Song', and 'Lucky'.

'No Surprises' culminated in an impromptu chant for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from the audience, while 'Paranoid Android' saw thousands of air guitars strummed with enthusiasm and the crowd fell silent for 'Fake Plastic Trees', before leaving the venue still singing the refrain from 'Karma Police', ''for a minute there, I lost myself''.