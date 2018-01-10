Radiohead have denied they are suing Lana Del Rey.

The 'Born To Die' singer has claimed the band are seeking 100 per cent of the publishing rights to her track 'Get Free' due to its similarities to their 1993 hit 'Creep' and that she was facing a legal battle.

But a spokesperson for the band - fronted by Thom Yorke - from Warner/Chappell has issued a statement to Pitchfork insisting that while ''discussions'' have taken place, there is no lawsuit.

The statement said: ''As Radiohead's music publisher, it's true that we've been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives. It's clear that the verses of 'Get Free' use musical elements found in the verses of 'Creep' and we've requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of 'Creep'. To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they ''will only accept 100%'' of the publishing of 'Get Free'.''

Lana, 32, had tweeted: ''It's true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. (sic)''

The track on her latest album, 'Lust For Life', is currently credited to Lana, Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels.

Lana, who has just begun her world 'LA To The Moon Tour', told a crowd in Denver in the US earlier this week: ''I just want to say that I do have a particular song that Radiohead wants 100% of my publishing for, and actually the only reason why I mention it is I wanted to let you know ... that regardless of what happens in court, the sentiment I wrote in that song, which was my statement song for the record, my personal manifesto, my motto manifesto.''

The 'Video Games' star has postponed her Kansas City concert after falling ill with flu.

The 'Born To Die' hitmaker was due to perform at the Sprint Center on Tuesday (09.01.18), but took to Twitter to inform her 8.29 million followers that she won't be recommencing the run until Thursday (11.01.18) in Chicago, to give her time to recover.

But Lana has reassured her fans that promoters are doing all they can to ''make up the date''.

She wrote: ''Kansas City, Missouri, I'm so sorry to have to cancel the show tomorrow but I've come down with the flu so I'll be resuming the tour in Chicago. We will try and find a make up date - and refunds are available at point of purchase. (sic)''