Radiohead will close out the first nights of the two-weekend event, while Beyonce will top the bill on the two Saturdays and rapper Lamar will bring the festival to a close on both Sundays (14&21Apr17).

Lorde, the xx, Travis Scott, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, New Order, Bastille, movie composer Hans Zimmer, and Justice have also been confirmed for Coachella 2017.

Radiohead will also headline Europe's Glastonbury festival in June (17).